Inflation in Hungary is below 8 percent

In November 2023, consumer prices exceeded the previous year by an average of 7.9 percent, according to Central Statistical Office (KSH), telex.hu reported.

Compared to October, prices did not change on average, but vehicle fuels became 3.6 percent cheaper, MTI reports.

Over the past 12 months, compared to November 2022

food prices rose by 7.1 percent, including sugar (49.7 percent), chocolate and cocoa (19.1 percent), non-alcoholic soft drinks (17.9 percent), and buffet goods (17.0 percent) ). Within the product group, the price of eggs decreased by 24.4 percent, flour by 15.8 percent, cheese by 10.4 percent, butter and buttercream by 9.9 percent, and dry pasta by 7.4 percent.

Household energy became 18.1 percent cheaper, including 36.2 percent less for piped gas, 3.5 percent less for electricity, 0.8 percent more for firewood, and 1.9 percent more for bottled gas.

The price of vehicle fuels increased by 25.4 percent.

Services rose in price by 12.6 percent, including highway use, car rental, parking by 20.7 percent, holiday services by 15.8 percent, sports and museum tickets by 14.1 percent, and vehicle repair and maintenance by 13.8 percent. the trip to work and school cost 21.7 percent less.

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 10.6 percent, of which the price of alcoholic beverages increased by 12.1 percent.

The price of pet food rose by 24.3 percent, detergents and cleaning products by 15.2 percent, personal care products by 7.7 percent, and home repair and maintenance products by 3.3 percent.

Consumer durables had to be paid 0.4 percent less, within which the price of used cars fell by 9.5 percent, the price of kitchen and other furniture by 9.4, heating and cooking equipment by 4.3, room furniture by 3.7, and new passenger cars increased by 3.3 percent.

Compared to conditions in October 2023, consumer prices did not change on average. Food prices rose by an average of 0.5 percent, mainly due to a 6.6 percent increase in seasonal foods (potatoes, fresh vegetables, fresh domestic and southern fruit). Excluding this group, food prices did not change on average. Poultry meat costs 2.0 percent, cooking oil 1.9 percent, butter and buttercream 1.6 percent, and sugar 0.8 percent less. The price of vehicle fuels decreased by 3.6 percent. Clothing articles rose in price by 1.2 percent. You had to pay 1.2 percent less for household energy, 2.5 percent less for piped gas, and 0.6 percent less for firewood