A 17-year-old boy saved a life on a trolleybus in Debrecen

Recently, a 17-year-old was traveling on a trolleybus in Debrecen when one of his fellow passengers suddenly collapsed. The boy immediately rushed to the man, who was around 70 years old, and called for an ambulance.

With the help of the dispatcher, the young man checked the patient, who was no longer breathing. Following phone instructions, he started CPR, while several passengers signaled the driver to stop the trolley.

The emergency vehicle arrived on the scene within minutes and continued the life-saving efforts. Thanks to the timely chest compressions, the patient was successfully revived and transported to the hospital in stable condition, as stated in a post on the National Ambulance Service’s Facebook page.

The paramedics wanted to thank the boy for his heroic actions before leaving, but by then, he had already hurried off to make it to school on time. Therefore, they expressed their gratitude on their social media page.

(Debreceni Nap)