Green waste collection bags distributed at three locations in Debrecen

Starting in March, garden green waste will be collected and transported separately on a biweekly basis. A.K.S.D. provides three collection points where residents can pick up the bags.
From February 3, the service provider offers the opportunity to collect green waste bags at three locations. Two types of bags will be used in Debrecen: the familiar green ones and the new light-colored bags introduced by TAPPE Kft., the regional coordinator.
Property users are entitled to 2 free bags per collection day, totaling 18 bags by June 30. For properties with brown bins dedicated to green waste, the semi-annual allocation is 9 bags since they already have a bin. Bags can be picked up at the following distribution points:
1. A.K.S.D. Kft. Customer Service Office
- Address: 4024 Debrecen, Vígkedvű Mihály Street 7
- Collection times:
- Monday: 08:00 – 15:00
- Tuesday: 08:00 – 15:00
- Wednesday: 07:00 – 19:00
- Thursday: 08:00 – 15:00
- Friday: 08:00 – 12:00
- Saturday: 08:00 – 12:00
2. A.K.S.D. Kft. Headquarters
- Address: 4031 Debrecen, István Street 136
- Collection times in February:
- Thursday-Friday: 08:00 – 18:00
- Saturday: 08:00 – 12:00
3. P.M.R. Kft. Gizella Street Site
- Address: 4031 Debrecen, Gizella Street 15/C
- Collection times in February:
- Thursday-Friday: 08:00 – 15:00
- Saturday: 08:00 – 12:00
In February, the service provider will also organize local distribution days on one Saturday per month in Kismacs, Nagymacs, Ondód, Bánk, Pallag, and Józsa. Details will be announced via posters, the A.K.S.D. Kft. website, and its Facebook page.
Guidelines for Green Waste Bag Collection:
- Bags should be placed out for collection on the day indicated in the MOHU MOL Zrt. calendar or the waste collection calendar on the A.K.S.D. Kft. website.
- Bags must be placed securely to prevent spillage and should only contain garden plant materials (leaves, grass clippings, weeds in bags, branches tied in bundles up to 1 meter in length and 5 cm in diameter).
- If the bag contains communal waste or other non-green waste, the service provider may refuse to collect the waste separately.