Green waste collection bags distributed at three locations in Debrecen

Starting in March, garden green waste will be collected and transported separately on a biweekly basis. A.K.S.D. provides three collection points where residents can pick up the bags.

From February 3, the service provider offers the opportunity to collect green waste bags at three locations. Two types of bags will be used in Debrecen: the familiar green ones and the new light-colored bags introduced by TAPPE Kft., the regional coordinator.

Property users are entitled to 2 free bags per collection day, totaling 18 bags by June 30. For properties with brown bins dedicated to green waste, the semi-annual allocation is 9 bags since they already have a bin. Bags can be picked up at the following distribution points:

1. A.K.S.D. Kft. Customer Service Office

Address: 4024 Debrecen, Vígkedvű Mihály Street 7

4024 Debrecen, Vígkedvű Mihály Street 7 Collection times: Monday: 08:00 – 15:00 Tuesday: 08:00 – 15:00 Wednesday: 07:00 – 19:00 Thursday: 08:00 – 15:00 Friday: 08:00 – 12:00 Saturday: 08:00 – 12:00



2. A.K.S.D. Kft. Headquarters

Address: 4031 Debrecen, István Street 136

4031 Debrecen, István Street 136 Collection times in February: Thursday-Friday: 08:00 – 18:00 Saturday: 08:00 – 12:00



3. P.M.R. Kft. Gizella Street Site

Address: 4031 Debrecen, Gizella Street 15/C

4031 Debrecen, Gizella Street 15/C Collection times in February: Thursday-Friday: 08:00 – 15:00 Saturday: 08:00 – 12:00



In February, the service provider will also organize local distribution days on one Saturday per month in Kismacs, Nagymacs, Ondód, Bánk, Pallag, and Józsa. Details will be announced via posters, the A.K.S.D. Kft. website, and its Facebook page.

Guidelines for Green Waste Bag Collection: