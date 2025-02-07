Weather: the minus temperatures will remain

A calm, mostly cloudy or overcast but dry and cold weekend is expected, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

Friday: The southwestern regions of the country may experience occasional sunny periods, while elsewhere the weather will remain mostly heavily cloudy or overcast. No precipitation is expected, though brisk gusts will accompany the eastern and southeastern winds over large areas. Daytime temperatures will range between 1 and 7°C.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy or overcast weather will prevail in Transdanubia, with variable cloudiness elsewhere and no precipitation. The southeast and east winds may strengthen occasionally, particularly in Transdanubia. Morning temperatures will range from -7 to 0°C, while afternoon highs will be between 2 and 9°C.

Sunday: Patches of fog may form at dawn. During the day, most regions will enjoy sunny weather with some thin cloud cover, though western Transdanubia may continue to experience thicker, denser clouds without precipitation. The southeast and east winds will remain weak to moderate. Morning temperatures will generally range between -6 and 0°C, although colder spots may be even chillier. Afternoon highs are expected to be between 4 and 9°C.