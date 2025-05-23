Temporary traffic restrictions on the Debrecen bypass section of the M35 motorway from May 26

According to the announcement by MKIF Magyar Koncessziós Infrastruktúra Fejlesztő Zrt., temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect from May 26, 2025, on the Debrecen bypass section of the M35 motorway.

Hungary’s largest ever expressway renovation, launched in 2023, continues until August 31 this year. The upgrade affects 538 kilometers, covering 43% of the road network operated and maintained by MKIF.

From May 26, 2025, the following closures will be in effect on the Debrecen bypass:

On the side of the M35 motorway heading towards the M3, the collector-distributor lane next to the main carriageway will be closed between kilometer markers 2 and 4.

At the Debrecen-west (Kishegyesi road) junction, it will not be possible to exit towards Debrecen from the direction of the national border, nor to enter towards the M3 motorway from this junction.

At the junction with Main Road 33, exiting from the direction of the national border will also be prohibited.

During the closure, the following detour routes will be available:

From Berettyóújfalu towards Debrecen Industrial Park: Use the M35 towards the M3 motorway → U-turn at the Józsa junction → return on M35 towards the national border → exit from the collector-distributor lane at Debrecen-west (Kishegyesi road) junction.

From Berettyóújfalu towards Debrecen City Centre or Hortobágy (Main Road 33): Use the M35 towards the M3 motorway → U-turn at the Józsa junction → return on M35 towards the national border → collector-distributor lane → exit at the Main Road 33 junction.

From Berettyóújfalu towards BMW Gate II: Use the M35 towards the M3 motorway → U-turn at the Józsa junction → return on M35 towards the national border → collector-distributor lane → exit at Main Road 354 junction → BMW Boulevard Gate II.

From Berettyóújfalu towards Nyíregyháza: Use the M35 towards the M3 motorway → U-turn at the Józsa junction → return on M35 towards the national border → collector-distributor lane → exit at Main Road 354 towards Nyíregyháza.

From Kishegyesi Road towards Budapest: Take Kishegyesi Road → Pósa Street → Kishatár Street → Main Road 33 → M35 motorway towards the M3.

According to MKIF’s plans, these closures are expected to remain in place until June 24, 2025. However, the exact timing of the closures and works may change depending on weather conditions, logistical arrangements, and other external factors.

Travelers will be kept informed through Útinform, the company’s website (www.mkif.hu).

(debrecen.hu)