The second charity outreach of the Tündérkör Foundation has started

At 6 a.m. on May 22, the Tündérkör Foundation’s second charity outreach began—once again carried out in an unusual and attention-grabbing way. This time, the foundation relocated to a forest guesthouse in Hajdú-Bihar County, where they will work in complete isolation for 50 hours to support an important cause: helping those in need.

During this special initiative—which was previously 72 hours long but has now been shortened to 50 hours—the participants will hold a donation drive in the last 12 hours. They are asking generous donors to contribute non-perishable food, hygiene products, sweets, and cleaning supplies.

The organizers aim to raise greater awareness of the plight of the needy, while promoting the culture of giving through innovative means and a strong social media presence. Fresh updates about the event are continuously shared on Facebook and TikTok, including live broadcasts on the latter platform.

(Debreceni Nap)