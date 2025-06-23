The second phase of sectioned tram service has begun in Debrecen

The renovation of Debrecen’s tram tracks has entered its second phase: between June 23 and July 6, 2025, trams will run in two separate sections during this stage of the works, operating between Nagyállomás – Kossuth tér – Nagyállomás and Kálvin tér – Egyetem/Doberdó utca – Kálvin tér.

Tram lines 1 and 2 will not carry passengers between the Kossuth tér and Kálvin tér stops. Passengers can only travel the full route by transferring between trams.

All passengers must get off at Kossuth tér and walk to the Kálvin tér stop, where they can board the tram line appropriate for their destination. Passengers heading toward Nagyállomás must get off at Kálvin tér and walk to the Kossuth tér tram stop.

