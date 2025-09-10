English Stand-Up Comedy Returns to Debrecen

Debrecen is set for a night of laughter as Hot Paprika Comedy and MODEM – Centre of Modern Art bring English Stand-Up Comedy back to the city!

A special comedy night will take place on Friday, September 12th, at the MODEM Centre of Modern Art, Debrecen, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at 1,500 Ft for students and 2,500 Ft for adults. Tickets are available online: MODEM Ticketing.

The lineup features talented comedians, including Tauseef Parvez, promising an entertaining evening full of laughter.

An Open Mic opportunity is also available for anyone in Debrecen who wants to try their hand at stand-up comedy. Interested performers can check the event details on the Facebook page or message @hotpaprikacomedy on Facebook or Instagram.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their smiles and good vibes for a fun-filled night.

For more events and updates, follow @hotpaprikacomedy and @modemart.debrecen on social media. You can also join MODEM’s Facebook group to be the first to hear about upcoming English-language programs and events: MODEM English Programs Group.

Please note that the organizers reserve the right to make changes to the program. By attending, visitors agree that audio and video recordings may be made during the event and used for promotional purposes on MODEM’s and Hot Paprika Comedy’s platforms.