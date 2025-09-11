Debrecen students stood up for Hungarian higher education in Luxembourg

Students of the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Debrecen gathered in front of the Curia in Luxembourg on the day of the hearing in the case brought by five Hungarian universities against the EU Council.

With their presence, the students expressed that they consider unity, university autonomy, and the future of Hungarian higher education to be of great importance.

For more than 20 years, the Faculty of Economics and Business of the University of Debrecen has been taking its students on a week-long study trip to Europe, during which they visit EU institutions in Brussels, Strasbourg, and Luxembourg, in addition to various companies. On Wednesday in Luxembourg, the program began with a visit to the European Court of Auditors in the morning, after which the students went to the Curia building to show their support for Hungarian universities on the very day of the hearing taking place inside.

On Tuesday, the Court of Justice of the European Union, based in Luxembourg, heard the University of Debrecen’s case against the Council of the European Union. The higher education institution filed the lawsuit in March 2023, among other reasons, over the exclusion of its students from the Erasmus program. Speaking before the court, Zoltán Bács said that the university community feels offended and bewildered by the Council’s decision. According to him, the decision has hindered academic freedom as well as the free movement of Hungarian students within Europe.

(unideb.hu)