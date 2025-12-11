There will be water shortages on several streets in Debrecen

Employees of Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. will carry out above-ground fire hydrant installation work on 12 December 2025 (Friday) from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

During the work, there will be water shortages on the following streets: Makszin Mihály, Vecsey Tibor, Siroki Zoltán, Mirkó Lajos, Bocz Ernő, Csáky Imre, Kellermann Márton, Arany Sándor, Gesztei-Nagy László, Bencsik István, Fekete István Street.

Work will also take place on Külsővásártér

In Debrecen, due to water pipeline junction reconstruction work on Külsővásártér, there will be a water shortage on 12 December 2025 (Friday) from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the following section: the stretch of Külsővásártér between Arany János Street and Miklós Street, as well as on Térey János Street.

No firefighting water will be available during the work, the waterworks said. After the completion of the work, the drinking water may become cloudy; its consumption does not pose a health risk, but it is advisable to let it settle. The cloudy water will leave the system after briefly opening the garden tap once the works are finished.

If residents in the affected areas notice any water service issues after the maintenance work, they can report it at the following numbers: +36 (52) 513-536, +36 (52) 534-510 (available 24/7).