Number tickets will be distributed in Debrecen before the holiday food distribution

On the day after Christmas, December 26, the Unsolicited Attention Debrecen Women’s Civic Association will organize its 16th annual holiday food distribution. Following a tradition of more than a decade, the event is aimed at those for whom the holiday season is still marked by hardship.

The food distribution will take place on Friday between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. in Debrecen, at Petőfi Square, in the area in front of the underpass. According to the association, this year they will be able to serve around 150 people in need, as their operations rely solely on private donations—they receive no public funding or support from wealthy businesses. Due to expected high demand, number tickets will also be distributed.

Ibolya Tukoráné Kádár, the head of the association, emphasized that many people in Debrecen regularly support their work despite living modestly, and without their help, the food distribution would not be possible. She added that they are grateful to all who contribute donations, ensuring that even at Christmas, warm meals are available for those in need.

The association continues to accept donations for the Christmas food distribution. They are primarily seeking non-perishable foods, fruits, potatoes, apples, cooking oil, cleaning supplies, sweets, Christmas candies, festive pastries (especially bejgli), as well as children’s toys and books. They also welcome leftover food from family celebrations and used but functional computers and laptops for children.

The association is also inviting Debrecen families who would like to “adopt” a family in need for Christmas. Additionally, they are looking for contributions from restaurants, bakeries, and food stores, as well as volunteer helpers and artists willing to perform a short festive program to brighten the food distribution. A decorated Christmas tree is also being sought, which will be raffled among the attendees at the end of the event.

Supporters can deliver their donations to the association either in person or via bank transfer. For inquiries regarding the food distribution or donations, the contact number is +36 30 9841 963.

The organizers emphasize that they believe love, human kindness, and social solidarity can strengthen the community, especially during the holidays, when those in need cannot afford to wait.