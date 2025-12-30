A family house caught fire in Debrecen, on Csap Street

One room of an 80-square-meter family house caught fire on Monday evening in Debrecen, on Csap Street. Furniture and household furnishings were burning in the room.

The fire partially spread to the building’s ceiling structure. Professional firefighters from Debrecen extinguished the blaze using a single water hose and then ventilated the property. No one was injured in the incident. Due to the fire, the house became uninhabitable, so the one person living there temporarily moved in with relatives, the disaster management authority reported.