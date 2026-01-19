Severe cold hits Hortobágy – How the wild horses of the Pentezug Reserve survive the winter

Unusually cold and snowy weather arrived in the Pentezug Reserve at the beginning of 2026, the Hortobágy National Park Directorate reminded. Compared to previous years, the area has seen a greater amount of snow and lower temperatures, which can be challenging for humans but poses no problem for the Przewalski horses living in the reserve.

According to the directorate, the precipitation that fell in autumn 2025 and the relatively mild temperatures at the time allowed the vegetation in the reserve to regenerate properly after the summer drought. As a result, the animals were able to accumulate sufficient fat reserves before the winter season. Their good condition and thick winter coats provide effective protection against the cold.

The directorate also noted that these ancient wild horse species successfully survived on the northern hemisphere even during the Ice Age. Przewalski horses reintroduced to Inner Asia today are often forced to endure temperatures below –30 Celsius for weeks at a time.

Even during such harsh periods, the horses in the Pentezug Reserve are not fed. The current population of about 300 individuals was all born in Hortobágy, and over the more than 25 years since the project began, they have adapted exceptionally well to the region’s often extreme conditions.

The directorate emphasized that neither the horses’ movement—since they are not herded or confined—nor their habitat is artificially modified: there is no mowing or reed-cutting. During winter, the horses graze in areas less used during summer, including northern pastures, tussocky grasslands, and reed beds. They access water by breaking ice along frozen water bodies or by consuming snow.

The Hortobágy National Park Directorate continuously monitors the area as well as the horses’ movement and condition. Due to the absence of large natural predators, the population is also managed; in recent years, some horses have been transported to Spain, Kazakhstan, and the Őrség National Park.

The directorate stated that the best way to care for the Przewalski horses is to give them space and leave them undisturbed. Together with the Hortobágy cattle, the horses have found a true home in the Pentezug Reserve, experiencing a sense of peace reminiscent of pre-human times.

Photos: Péter Csobán