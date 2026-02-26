EVE Energy receives dual international ESG recognition

The parent company of EVE Power Hungary, EVE Energy, has been included among the qualified companies in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 and has also earned the S&P Global Industry Mover title based on the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

Being named a Sustainability Yearbook Member means that EVE Energy ranks in the top 15% globally in its industry for ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) performance. The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is one of the world’s most respected and widely used sustainability evaluation systems, and its results are considered authoritative by investors and financial institutions worldwide.

The Industry Mover designation specifically recognizes companies that have achieved the most significant improvement in sustainability performance in their industry compared to the previous year. This recognition highlights not only stable and strong ESG operations but also measurable, proven progress.

This dual recognition is an international validation that EVE’s sustainability strategy delivers tangible results. The company places strong emphasis on responsible corporate governance, reducing environmental impact, energy efficiency, and the implementation of a long-term ESG approach in both its global and Hungarian operations.

EVE Power Hungary believes that innovation and sustainability reinforce each other in contributing to the development of the energy systems of the future. The newly received international recognitions strengthen this commitment.

The official ranking can be accessed at the following link:

https://www.spglobal.com/sustainable1/en/csa/yearbook/2026/ranking