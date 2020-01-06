Mild winter weather comes from Wednesday

Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Mild winter weather comes from Wednesday

Mild winter weather is expected from Wednesday – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service.

Monday morning will be cloudy; no precipitation is expected. In some regions of the country, wind is expected. The lowest temperatures will be around -10 and -3 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 0 and 4 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday morning will be foggy; in the afternoon, sunny weather is expected. At night, the temperatures will be between -10 and -4 Celsius degrees, while during daytime, there will be 0-6 Celsius degrees.

Wednesday is to be sunny. The lowest temperatures will be between -10 and 0 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 2-9 Celsius degrees.

Friday is expected to be foggy. At night, there will be -6 and 1 Celsius degrees, while during the day, the temperatures will be around 3-8 Celsius degrees.

Saturday and Sunday morning will be foggy. On Saturday afternoon, sunny weather is expected; there will not be any precipitation. The lowest temperatures will be between -5 and 2 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 3-8 Celsius degrees.

Sunday will also be sunny. At night, the temperatures will be around -5 and 1 Celsius degrees, while during daytime, there will be 1-7 Celsius degrees.

 

Source: mti.hu

