Yesterday, a bus caught fire at the exit of the M1 and M7 motorways near Budaörs.

The side leading to Budapest was closed, traffic was congested, the National Directorate General for Disaster Management told MTI on Saturday afternoon.

According to the available information, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, when the firefighters of Törökbálint and Budapest fire brigades arrived on the scene, the extinguishing was immediately started.

24.hu

pixabay