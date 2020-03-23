Winter comes back

Winter weather comes back in the next two days, whil, in the second half of the week the highest temperatures could hit 20 Celsius degrees – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service.

Snow and stormy wind are expected on Monday. The lowest temperatures will be around -7 and -2 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 1 and 6 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy. At night, the temperatures will be around -6 and 0 Celsius degrees, while during the day, it will be between 0 and 8 Celsius degrees.

On Wednesday, snowing is expected. The lowest temperatures will be between -5 and 0 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 0 and 7 Celsius degrees.

Stormy wind is expected on Thursday. At night, there will be -3 and 2 Celsius degrees, while during the day, the temperatures will be around 4-16 Celsius degrees.

Friday will be sunny. In some regions of the country, rain is expected. The lowest temperatures will be between -1 and 5 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 9-18 Celsius degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be rainy. The lowest temperatures will be between -1 and 6 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 11-19 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu

Photo: Zsolt Czeglédi/MTI