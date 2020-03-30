Curfew restrictions take effect

Curfew restrictions have entered into effect, the operative board coordinating the response to the novel coronavirus epidemic said on Saturday.

Police are informing people of the new rules in a “helpful, empathetic and true-hearted manner”, Róbert Kiss, an official of the board’s emergency centre, told an online press conference, thanking the public for their cooperation.

He said that starting on Monday, hospitals will be commandeered to ensure tight management of supplies with military precision. The acquisition of medical supplies will continue, with 27 tonnes of personal protective equipment already received and two aircraft scheduled to bring 3,270,000 more pieces, he added.

State secretary Csaba Dömötör told MTI that Hungary’s government was informing the public of the most important aspects of curfew restrictions introduced on Saturday because of the novel coronavirus on the television, on the internet, on billboards and by phone. The phone calls also note that supermarkets and pharmacies are open only to Hungarians aged 65 and over between 9.00 in the morning and noon.

