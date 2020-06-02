Rainy but warmer weather comes

Temperatures are expected to rise by 10-15 Celsius degrees this week – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service.

Monday will be windy and cloudy and rain is also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 8-14 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 18-23 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday will also be cloudy and rainy. At night, the temperatures will be around 5-12 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 17-22 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday will be sunny; however, in some regions of the country, rain is also expected. The lowest temperatures will be between 4-11 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 18-23 Celsius degrees.

Thursday will also be sunny; however, rain and thunderstorms are also expected. At night, there will be 6-12 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 22-27 Celsius degrees are expected.

Rain and stormy wind are expected on Friday. The lowest temperatures will be around 11-17 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 24-30 Celsius degrees.

Saturday is to be rainy and windy. At night, the temperatures will be around 12-18 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 25-30 Celsius degrees are expected.

Sunday will also be rainy. The lowest temperatures will be between 13-19 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 23-30 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu