Record Number Register to Use MOL Bubi Bike Sharing

More than 4,000 people registered to use Mol Bubi in April, after the monthly usage fee for the capital’s bicycle sharing system was reduced to a token 100 forints (EUR 0.3), the Budapest Public Transport Centre (BKK) said.

More than 100,000 people are now registered to ride Mol Bubi bikes. Around 7,000-8,000 people use the service regularly. Since the network was launched in the autumn of 2014, Mol Bubi riders have taken more than 3,000,000 trips, travelling some 6,000,000km. The system now operates with 2,071 bicycles and 157 docking stations in a 40sq/km area of the centre of the capital. Mol Bubi is a partnership between BKK and Hungarian oil and gas company MOL.

