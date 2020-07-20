Changeable weather continues in the next few days – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service.

Monday will be sunny, however, in some regions of the country rain and stormy wind are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 13-18 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 25-30 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny. In some regions, thunderstorms are expected. At night, the temperatures will be around 12-18 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 27-33 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny. The lowest temperatures will be between 14-20 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 23-29 Celsius degrees.

Sunny weather continues on Thursday. At night, there will be 9-16 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 24-29 Celsius degrees are expected.

Friday will also be sunny, however, in some regions of the country, rain and thunderstorm are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 10-17 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 24-30 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny; rain, thunderstorms and stormy wind are also expected. At night, the temperatures will be around 13-18 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 20-30 Celsius degrees are expected.

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected on Sunday. The lowest temperatures will be between 13-18 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 21-28 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu