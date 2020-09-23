8 Die, Registered Covid-19 Infections Up 633 in Hungary

Eight Covid-19 patients, all suffering from an underlying illness, have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 633 to 19,499, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday morning.

The number of fatalities stands at 694, and 4,559 people have made a recovery. There are 14,246 active infections and 534 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 36 on ventilators. Altogether 25,212 people are in official home quarantine and 632,031 tests have been carried out. The website warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. A cabinet meeting on September 16 decided to extend entry restrictions for travellers from abroad. In addition to shops and public transport, wearing a mask will be made mandatory in cinemas, theatres, health and social institutions and public offices, and clubs will have to close by 11pm to curb the spread of the virus. The operative body responsible for handling the epidemic response has so far ordered seven schools to revert to digital education. Fully 204 classes in otherwise operating schools have also been ordered to work from home, and 23 kindergartens and six schools have gone on emergency breaks, the website said. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (7,883), followed by Pest County (2,679) and the counties of Fejér (945), Győr-Moson-Sopron (811), Hajdú-Bihar (803), Csongrád-Csanád (786) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (779). Békés County has the fewest infections (153).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay