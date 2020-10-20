Thirty-one Fatalities, Registered Infections up 1,478 in Hungary

Fully 31 Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 1,478 to 47,768, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday. The number of fatalities stands at 1,173, and 14,312 people have made a recovery. There are 32,283 active infections and 1,896 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, 179 on ventilators. Altogether 24,929 people are in official home quarantine and 904,036 tests have been carried out. The website warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. It asked elderly people to pay increased attention to protecting themselves and observe general regulations. Entry restrictions for travellers from abroad remain in force. In addition to shops and public transport, wearing a mask is now mandatory in cinemas, theatres, health and social institutions and public offices, and restaurants, pubs and clubs have to close by 11pm to curb the spread of the virus. Regulations include a ban on visiting hospitals and elderly care homes which have to take every possible measure to prevent infections, the site said. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (14,622), followed by Pest County (6,103) and the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (2,961), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (2,711), Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (2,340) and Hajdú-Bihar (2,312). Tolna County has the fewest infections (492).

MTI