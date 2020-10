Thirty-five Covid-19 patients, mostly elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died in the past 24 hours, and registered coronavirus infections rose by 3,149 to 59,247, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

The death toll rose to 1,425, while 16,242 people have made a recovery. There are 41,580 active infections, while 2,449 Covid patients are hospitalised, 221 on ventilators.

