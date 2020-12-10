Potápi: Strong Ethnic Hungarian Representation Requires Joining Forces

Ethnic Hungarian communities abroad increasingly realise that strong interest representation requires joining forces, the official in charge of policies for Hungarian communities abroad said, adding that this logic had held true in elections throughout the Carpathian Basin.

The Hungarian institutional system in the Carpathian Basin incorporates not only education and culture but also economy and politics, as well as political interest protection, János Árpád Potápi, the state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office in charge of the area, told an event in Subotica (Szabadka) in Vojvodina marking the closing of a scheme dubbed 2020 – the year of strong Hungarian communities. This would be unimaginable without strong ethnic Hungarian parties, he added.

He said almost all Hungarian communities were involved in elections of one form or another this year. Hungarian parties achieved success wherever cooperation was strong, he said, highlighting the situation in Vojvodina, which he said served as an example to other ethnic Hungarian communities because the Hungarian community had managed to gain in strength in spite of successive crises in the country and the community in the 1990s.

Potápi said next year will be dedicated to relaunching several programmes originally planned for 2020.

hungarymatters.hu