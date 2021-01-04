More road sections became tolled in January

From 1 January 2021, the toll network for passenger cars, buses and lorries under 3.5 tonnes was expanded with five sections already handed over in 2020 and completed by the end of the year, autópályamatrica.hu published.

The continuation of the M25 Eger and the M85 implements the Sopron expressway connection, the section of the M4 from Pest County and Berettyóújfalu to the Romanian border has been completed, motorists can now use the first nearly six kilometers of the M76 from the M7 to Balatonszentgyörgy.

Back in 2020, the section of the M44 up to Békéscsaba was put on the market. However, as the motorway to the Tiszakürt, together with the continued construction, is not directly connected to the existing road network, its use will be free of charge for the time being. Thus, the introduction of the Békés County sticker is still waiting for a while.

debreceninap.hu