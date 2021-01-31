Electric Buses Launched From 1st February in Paks

Electric buses will replace the former diesel vehicles from 1st February in local public transport in Paks.

According to the local government, instead of Volánbusz Zrt. the service will be provided by Paksi Buszközlekedési Kft., which is owned by the city.

12 Polish-made Solaris buses with a capacity of 200 and 250 kilowatt hours will be launched in the city from 1st February.

The local government acquired the vehicles and the charging infrastructure for HuF 1.7 billion with the support of the Integrated Transport Development Operational Program.

With an annual mileage of 561,000 kilometers, an electric bus emits 512.21 tons of CO2. The buses are powered by the line power of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant and renewable energy from solar power plants.

According to the local government, the line tickets will still cost HuF 200, the price of the full line ticket will decrease to HuF 4,000 from February 1st in Paks.

MTI

