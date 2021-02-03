Hungary Pet Trade to Be Regulated From April

Hungary is adopting new rules in the pet trade which aim to combat the activities of abusive dog breeders and illegal pet traffickers.

The national food safety office (Nébih) has announced that the agency’s Food Chain Surveillance Information System (FELIR) pet trade registration identifier will be mandatory for breeders and traders from April. The agency cited the example of tens of thousands of dogs originating from Hungary that are sold in EU member states each year, most of them from disreputable breeders.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay