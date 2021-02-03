Doctors Perform Hungary’s 100th Lung Transplant Surgery

Surgeons at Budapest’s National Oncology Institute have performed the 100th successful lung transplantation in Hungary, the human resources ministry said.

The patient is past the operative stage of the procedure following the surgery performed on Jan. 29 and is undergoing rehabilitation, the ministry quoted Miklós Kásler, the minister, as saying. Concerning Hungary’s lung transplant programme, Kásler said the oncology institute will soon inaugurate a new thoracic surgery unit to which the government has contributed 3 billion forints (EUR 8.4m). The first successful lung transplant was performed at the National Oncology Institute on Dec. 12, 2015.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay