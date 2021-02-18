Survey Issued on Reopening

A government official has revealed the topics of the National Consultation survey on conditions for reopening the economy after the coronavirus epidemic.

In the survey launching in the coming days, the government is seeking opinions on whether the country should be reopened gradually or in one fell swoop once the epidemic has subsided, Csaba Dömötör, a state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Facebook. Opinion will also be sought on whether people with immunity certificates should enjoy exemption from certain restrictions and whether foreigners should only be allowed into the country if they can show proof of inoculation or an immunity passport. The survey also asks about the curfew currently in force in Hungary between 8pm and 5am, and the opening of restaurants, hotels and sports venues, Dömötör said. Although the latter depends heavily on the epidemiological situation, the government wants to know whether the public supports reopening while observing safety regulations, he said.

