Today, Viktor Orbán talked about the fact that we have reached 3 million vaccinated people (with the first dose of vaccine), and at 3.5 million – maybe next week – restaurants’ terraces can be opened and terrace fees charged to caterers will be abolished.

He also said that kindergartens and lower grades in schools will open on April 19th, with the online education remaining in the upper grades. Upper classes and high schools will open on May 10th.

debreceninap.hu