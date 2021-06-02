Hungary Records 28 Covid Fatalities, 174 New Infections

Twenty-eight patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 174 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 5,176,630 people have received a first jab, while 3,655,647 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections went down to 71,599, while hospitals are treating 947 Covid patients, 100 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 8,749 people in official quarantine, while 5,837,630 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 804,712 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,761. Fully 703,352 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay