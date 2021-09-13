DK MEP Calls for Independent Health-Care Ministry

Klára Dobrev, an MEP of the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) party, pledged wage and staff increases in health care and a stand-alone ministry to oversee the sector, if DK gets elected into power next spring.

Dobrev, who is running in the pre-election to become the opposition alliance’s prime ministerial candidate, and two health experts of the party held an online press conference after meeting representatives of five health-care organisations in Budapest on Friday. “The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the collapse of Hungarian health care,” Dobrev said. The strategically important health-care sector needs a specialised ministry, she added. The opposition parties have pledged to raise health-care spending to the EU average ratio of GDP, she said. She said a large-scale staff increase was the first and most important task, pledging to employ an additional 3,000 new doctors, 500 GPs, and 9,000 new health professionals in the coming years.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay