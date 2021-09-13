Sinopharm, Hungary Sign MOC on Preparing Vaccine Production

The Hungarian foreign ministry has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Sinopharm-CNBG, on creating the infrastructure for manufacturing the Sinopharm vaccine in Hungary within ten months, a state secretary of the ministry said.

Tamás Menczer signed the document with Sinopharm-CNBG VP Jiang Xiuchang and Peng Xiao, CEO of Sinopharm’s joint venture in the United Arab Emirates. “With our partners in China and the UAE are constantly researching new mutations of the virus, and work on developing the most effective vaccines, the cooperation gives access to Hungary to new information and provides an opportunity to react quickly and effectively,” Menczer said in a post on Facebook. The vaccine is the only weapon against the virus, Menczer said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay