A Hungarian military employee claims she was regularly forced to have sex by a military officer

A female employee of the Hungarian Armed Forces claims that she was regularly forced to have sex by a high-ranking soldier, which led to a complaint to the prosecutor’s office, HVG360 writes.

According to the article, indecent proceedings were instituted against the lieutenant colonel in question within the military for sexual harassment, but one of the first measures was terminated by Romulus Ruszin-Szendi, the newly appointed commander of the army.

Yet, if the woman’s claims are true, this serious sexual abuse can’t go unpunished.

Her confession also states that the lieutenant colonel also met the woman’s adult daughter when she came to see her mother after a military program.

he also sought contact with her daughter.

Then, according to the woman, her boss said:

he also wants to have sex with her daughter, but only with the woman’s permission. (…) He later even made it clear to me that it would be good if we did it in three.

The woman then spoke to the unit’s psychologist and the officer in charge of the military internal response, but based on the reactions, she didn’t seem to get help from anyone. Finally, the woman filed a complaint with the Budapest Regional Prosecutor’s Office in January this year.

She was questioned in early February, at which point she made a detailed testimony, but no progress has been made since then. According to the prosecution, an investigation was ordered for the offense and other crimes, but no one has been questioned as a suspect in the case yet.

24.hu

Picture: illustration.