Hungary Registers 2 Coronavirus Fatalities and 32 New Infections

Fully 2 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 32 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

Altogether 5,513,327 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 5,072,024 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 37,969 while hospitals are caring for 88 Covid patients, 21 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 808,294 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,998. Fully 740,327 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (144,211) and Pest County (112,093), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (44,451), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (46,669) and Hajdú-Bihar (42,619). Tolna County has the fewest infections (17,773).