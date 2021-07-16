Rheimentall Inaugurates Phase I of Combat Vehicle Test Track

Tóháti Zsuzsa

German defence industry company Rheinmetall inaugurated the first phase of a combat vehicle test track at ZalaZone, in western Hungary, on Thursday.

 

The three track modules will test the vehicles’ handling in mud and on inclines as well as gauge their durability. Rheinmetall Hungary, a joint venture of Rheinmetall and the state of Hungary, is building a 60 billion forint plant that will manufacture Lynx infantry fighting vehicles next to the track. The factory is expected to be inaugurated in 2023.

 

hungarymatters.hu

