Cecília Müller received six million forints

The leaders of the National Center for Public Health (NNK) received a generous reward for the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic last March, according to the response to Magyar Hang’s public interest request.

The paper found out that the employees of the National Public Health Center received additional benefits worth more than HUF 400 million.

Between March last year and July this year, Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer, received a “motivational recognition” of HUF 5.99 million, while a total of HUF 12.1 million gross was transferred to her two deputies.

Employees, like the one-time benefit for health care workers, have received $ 5,600,000 in recognition.

debreceninap.hu