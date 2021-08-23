Merkely: the mask is less effective against the new variant

Those who have not yet been vaccinated are in serious danger, as highly infectious mutants have been selected during the year and a half of the coronavirus epidemic that are much easier to catch than the older variants – said the Rector of Semmelweis University, recently awarded the Széchenyi Prize.

Béla Merkely added: until the average number of people infected per day decreases, it is extremely important that people get vaccinated.

He stressed that the number of infected people will increase – they report 100-120 new cases a day – but it will no longer be similar to the second or third wave, the current wave will not burden health care.

The delta variant has the same symptoms as the British variant, but has a higher infectivity. Vaccination of young people is also primarily important in preventing the spread of the virus. Mask use may return, but not in all cases, as the mask is less effective against the new variant.

– he added.

We need to get protection because that’s the only way to avoid a serious infection and that’s the only way everyone can get back to their normal lives – he said.

MTI