Two people were robbed and hit by a young man from Debrecen

The police initiated proceedings against a young man from Debrecen on suspicion of robbery and harassment.

The suspect asked a woman in Debrecen on Saturday night for money, who refused his request. The man then took the victim’s wallet, took out 20,000 forints, and hit her once.

Noticing what had happened, two men rushed to the woman’s aid, but the suspect was not held back, he continued to threaten. The 23-year-old resident of Debrecen then hit the security guard, then took a baseball cap, a headset from the other man and fled.

Officers were just rushing to the scene when the suspected perpetrator was identified in a nearby street. The man, noticing the police car, immediately started running, but did not get far as he was captured after a few meters. Following his production, investigators interrogated him and then took him into criminal custody and made a motion to arrest him.

police.hu