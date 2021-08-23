Man gets hit with an ax in Konyár

The Derecskei Police Station of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters prosecuted a resident of Kismarja for a well-founded suspicion of committing a serious bodily harm attempt. According to the investigation, the 19-year-old man got into a hassle with his mother’s partner on a August 20, 2020 around 10 p.m. The suspect picked up an ax and then hit the man on the head once, causing minor injuries.

The police officers in Derecske carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu