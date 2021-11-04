Epidemic is Not Spreading Anywhere As Fast As in Hungary

In just 24 hours, more than six thousand new infections were identified in Hungary, and the deaths of more than a hundred people were linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

There are experts who say that another vaccination campaign would not be enough to alleviate the consequences of the fourth wave. According to official epidemic data, 6,268 new infections were confirmed in Hungary on November 3rd, increasing the number of identified infections to a total of 885,360 since the beginning of the epidemic. 107 patients died, with the number of deaths rising to 31,101. The number of active infections is 51,108, and 3,366 coronavirus patients are treated in hospitals, 349 of whom are on ventilators. According to the data of October 28th, Hungary has the highest reproduction rate of the fourth wave of the coronavirus in the world. This number shows how many others a person infects. This is now 1.85 in Hungary, followed by Colombia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Romania, for example, where hospitals can no longer bear the burden and send coronavirus patients abroad, including Hungary, ranks only 88th in terms of reproduction rate. Virologist Zsolt Boldogkői told RTL Klub that the epidemic was raging in the east, and that it came to Hungary from where it had just exploded.

Mathematician Gergely Röst wrote in Portfolio that in his opinion, another vaccination campaign would not be enough to alleviate the fourth wave. According to the expert, wider use of masks and other targeted measures proportionate to the risk are needed.

Epidemic analyst Gábor Vattay said to Népszava on November 2nd that he believes the current data point to such dramatically rapid and unhindered growth as was seen in Lombardy in the first wave. Based on data from the last three weeks, the expert said “The increase in the number of cases has taken on a new, faster trajectory with a doubling rate of about 7.5 days. With a one-week delay, mortality has also caught up with this and now it is doubling every 7.5 days. ” The analyst noted that the autumn school break has significantly slowed the spread of the epidemic, but estimates that the data will start to become alarming again around November 8th-10th, and by November 22nd the number of hospital admissions will be around 8,000, while the daily mortality will be 150-180 can be around. He added that the protective effect of Western vaccines in Hungary has now fallen to a fraction.

Unvaccinated people could be banned from indoor events in Bavaria if the fourth wave of the coronavirus epidemic continues to rise. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder will talk about this on Wednesday in Munich after an extraordinary meeting of the German provincial government. As he said, 16 of the 25 epidemic centres in Germany are in Bavaria, which is why infection control regulations are being tightened. Mandatory mask wearing is required in schools and only those who have been fully vaccinated and have been confirmed to be infected may attend indoor events if the number of infected people treated in the intensive care unit rises above 600. Markus Söder put it this way, the coronavirus epidemic has changed, now “the epidemic of the unvaccinated.” This is shown by the fact that more than 90 per cent of those admitted to hospital do not have the Covid-19 vaccine, and the epidemic situation is most severe in areas where vaccination rates are particularly low. In Germany, the vaccination rate is 64.6 percent. The politician also spoke of the situation being “very tense” in Bavarian hospitals and downright “dramatic” in focal points. There are also hospitals where no bed is available anymore.

szabadeuropa.hu

pixabay