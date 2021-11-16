LMP Demands Tightening Covid Rules

Opposition LMP demands that the government should tighten coronavirus related measures to slow the spread of the infection during the fourth wave of the pandemic, the party’s co-leader said.

Entry to restaurants and cultural, sports and leisure facilities should be restricted to people with an immunity card, Erzsébet Schmuck said. Also, detailed data on the number of unvaccinated and vaccinated patients who have died of Covid nationwide should be made public, she said, adding that mandatory mask wearing in densely packed indoor facilities and free weekly testing in schools, social and health-care facilities should be considered, too.

