Hungary Records 11,871 New Covid Infections, 162 Deaths

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Records 11,871 New Covid Infections, 162 Deaths

Altogether 162 patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 11,871 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

 

So far 6,087,474 people have received a first jab, while 5,823,818 have been fully vaccinated. Altogether 2,269,551 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 172,488, while hospitals are treating 6,913 Covid-19 patients, 695 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 1,068,888 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 33,866. Fully 862,534 people have made a recovery.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Due to a Power Outage, Border Crossing at Ártánd is Temporarily Suspended

Tóháti Zsuzsa

PM: Health-Care Sector Can Withstand Pressure of Pandemic

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Border Traffic in Ártánd Has Started Again

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *