Hungary Records 11,871 New Covid Infections, 162 Deaths

Altogether 162 patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 11,871 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 6,087,474 people have received a first jab, while 5,823,818 have been fully vaccinated. Altogether 2,269,551 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 172,488, while hospitals are treating 6,913 Covid-19 patients, 695 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 1,068,888 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 33,866. Fully 862,534 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu