The cold is coming, it may snow several times a week

Cold weather and snowfall are expected several times a week. In some places, we can measure up to minus 10 degrees Celsius in the morning, and during the day the temperature is barely above freezing, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

More or less sunshine is expected on Monday, with the sky remaining northeast longest. There may be snow showers, prolonged snowfall in the northern half of Borsod, and even a few centimeters of snow. The wind is getting stronger in a large area. In the coldest hours, the temperature is usually between minus 1 and plus 5, during the day it is between plus 2 and 7 degrees.

Fog may form in spots on Tuesday morning and then more or less sunshine is likely. Precipitation is unlikely to occur in the first half of the day, but later in the north and northeast, it is expected to snow. In several places, the wind is lively and strong, in the northern mountainous areas the wind can be stormy. At dawn, the temperature is usually between minus 6 and plus 1 degree, but in wind-protected frost corners the air can cool down to minus 10 degrees. The temperature rises to 3-7 degrees in the afternoon.

There will be less snow, sleet, and rain expected on Wednesday. During the day it will be mostly cloudy or overcast, in the morning it may rain, but then the sun will shine for several hours. It is reviving in a large area, and the wind is getting stronger. It is usually between 0 and 5 degrees during the coldest hours, but it can be a few degrees cooler on the less cloudy and windy northeastern borderland. 5-12 degrees is expected in the afternoon, with lower values ​​in the northeast and higher values ​​in the southwest.

There will be more and more precipitation expected on Thursday, initially, it will rain, then in the second half of the day, it will snow, especially in the mountains. The lowest temperature is between 0 and 7 degrees, and the highest temperature is between 5 and 11 degrees.

The sky will be overcast on Friday. In the south and southeast, in addition to the rain, the precipitation may turn into snowy rain or snow for a short time. After that, there may be snow showers in some places. The wind will be strong in several places. A minimum temperature of 0 to 7 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 2 to 7 degrees Celsius are expected.

On Saturday, sunny weather is likely, with no significant rainfall. At dawn, the air usually cools down to minus 10 to 0 degrees, in the afternoon they can measure an extra 2-6 degrees.

On Sunday it will be mostly cloudy or overcast, rain, snow, or sleet. It is expected to be between minus 10 and plus 1 in the coldest hours and between 0 and 8 degrees during the day – read the forecast.