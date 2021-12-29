Sleet – Meteorological Service Withdrew the Weather Alerts Everywhere

The National Meteorological Service withdrew its alarm signal previously issued due to the danger of sleet.

Based on the alarm sent to the MTI, alarms due to the danger of sleet were withdrawn to the first level and by dawn the alerts have been completely withdrawn everywhere in the country.

It was written that the precipitation zone of sleet is limited to the northeastern, eastern part of the country by morning, and then it leaves the country to the northeast. In the northeastern border, snowfall can last until morning. Fresh snow in the area can fall around 4 centimeters by morning, but locally, fresh snow can exceed 5 centimeters, they added. In the forecast it was written that the weather will be mostly cloudy, during the day there will be only temporary breaks in smaller areas. There may be another wave of rain during the day, but the northeast third of the country is not expected to be affected. It can fall the longest in Transdanubia and at the south-eastern border, then the precipitation decreases temporarily until late in the evening. For the most part, the air movement remains weak or moderate, but the winds to the west may occasionally get stronger at Sopron.

The highest daytime temperatures are usually between minus 1 and plus 5 degrees Celsius. Values ​​between minus 3 and plus 5 degrees are expected late at night.

MTI

pixabay