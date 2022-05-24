Stormy Weather Arrived in Western Hungary

A supercell has reached Sopron from Austria, with heavy rainfall and lightning activity, which is expected to head southeast, with a small chance of a thunderstorm.

The cell is accompanied by strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall and hail, typically with ice particles below 2cm.

Until the evening, there is a chance of thunderstorms in the northern part of Transdanubia, mostly in the area bordered by Szombathely-Székesfehérvár-Mosonmagyaróvár.



More thunderstorms are coming behind the Sopron supercell, and a supercell has also formed near Ternitz based on radar and satellite images.

Another wave is expected late at night, with thunderstorms organized into the system, causing a lightning-fast night in much of the country.

metkep.hu

pixabay