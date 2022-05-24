Viktor Orbán Declared a War Emergency in Hungary

The government is exercising its constitutional right to declare a war emergency from midnight today, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

“The government that took the oath today started its work immediately. We did not waste a single minute because there is a war going on next door. A war to which no one has yet seen an end “, said the Prime Minister.

Viktor Orbán emphasized that this war poses a constant threat to Hungary, puts our physical security at risk and also endangers the energy supply and financial security of the economy and families. “We see the war and the sanctions in Brussels have led to a huge economic upheaval and drastic price increases. The world is on the verge of an economic crisis. Hungary must stay out of this war and protect the financial security of its families ”, said the Prime Minister.

According to Viktor Orbán, this requires room for maneuver and immediate action, which is why the government is declaring a war emergency from midnight today, exercising its right guaranteed by the Basic Law. Like the emergency introduced during the epidemic, this will allow the government to react immediately and protect Hungary and Hungarian families by all possible means.



“I will inform you of our first decisions tomorrow”, the Prime Minister closed his video.

