14-Year-Old Boy Dies in School in Hatvan

A 14-year-old boy at Lajos Kossuth Primary School in Hatvan became sick and died in the school.

According to Heol.hu, the boy arrived at school in the morning and just a few minutes before eight o’clock he got sick, lost his consciousness and no longer reacted to anything. Those at the scene immediately began resuscitating the child, which was continued by paramedics arriving at the scene, but unfortunately it was no longer possible to save the student’s life.



The cause of death can be clarified by expert examination. The Heves County Police Headquarters stated that no police proceedings would be initiated in the case.

24.hu

Photo: Google Street View