Hungarian Church Bell Recovered From US

A church bell stolen from a chapel in Jásztelek, in central Hungary, 21 years ago, was recovered in the United States and has now been returned to Hungary under cooperation between the two countries, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook.

A member of Louisiana’s Hungarian community discovered the bell made in 1937 in an antique shop in February. The Hungarian foreign ministry alerted the FBI and provided local authorities with documents ascertaining that the bell had been stolen in Hungary and illegally exported from the country, and the artefact was eventually seized from the shop. The bell is expected to be taken back to Jásztelek in a few days, Szijjártó added.

